Kolkata man arrested for raping 26-yr-old, robbing her at home

Kolkata: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Thursday on charges of rape and robbery in the city earlier this week, a senior police officer said.

“We have arrested one Asgar Shah. He is around 26 years old and was known to the woman,” a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Police had earlier this week said the woman was raped by two to three men who broke into her house and looted ₹15 lakh on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police said the incident took place between 12 noon and 1 pm on Tuesday when the woman was alone at home. Her parents had gone to the garment factory that they run. Like every day, they had locked the flat from outside.

Citing a statement by Shah, police said the suspect knew the woman, entered the house and raped her before robbing her.

“The accused, during interrogation, claimed that he had been to the victim’s flat earlier too. He had a duplicate key with which he sneaked into the house. He then raped the woman and looted the cash by breaking the almirah. He had brought cutting equipment with him as he knew there was cash,” said the officer.

“Investigation is still going on. As of now we are going by whatever she has alleged. We are yet to verify some things including the motive. Our teams are out. The stolen money would be recovered soon,” said the officer.