Kolkata man dials police after murdering wife, stabbing daughter

The wife was declared dead when rushed to the hospital while the daughter was battling for her life till reports last came in
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 11:55 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 47-year-old man, who was in financial distress because of the pandemic and lockdown, allegedly murdered his wife and stabbed his 18-year-old daughter at his residence in south Kolkata on late Saturday evening, police said.

He then dialled 100 to inform the police. Police detained the accused named Arvind Bajaj for questioning. The victims were rushed to the hospital where Priyanka Bajaj, 44, was declared dead. The victim’s daughter, Advika Bajaj, had to be admitted and was battling for her life till reports last came in.

A senior official said, “The man was working with his father-in-law, who owns a business dealing with building materials. Ever since the pandemic hit and the lockdown was declared, the business was suffering. Bajaj was under financial distress.”

It was around 8:30 pm on Saturday that the police received a call from Bajaj in which he confessed that he had stabbed his wife and daughter with a kitchen knife. Adhika was a student and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

When police rushed to the spot, the victims were lying in a pool of blood and the accused was present at the spot. Neighbours said that the accused hardly used to interact with them even though his wife sometimes used to talk to them.

