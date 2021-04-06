Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone
kolkata news

Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone

Kolkata: A man, identified as the son of a central government employee, was arrested on Saturday for making inappropriate comments to a judge over a phone call.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Kolkata: Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, the police have informed. (Representational Image)

A man was arrested for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a judge over the phone, police said on Tuesday.

The judge received the call through an app a few months back, they said.

Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been identified as the son of a central government employee, they added.

"He used a mobile app to call the judge and make the inappropriate comments. We are grilling him," a police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP