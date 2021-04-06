Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone

A man was arrested for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a judge over the phone, police said on Tuesday.

The judge received the call through an app a few months back, they said.

Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, police said.

The accused has been identified as the son of a central government employee, they added.

"He used a mobile app to call the judge and make the inappropriate comments. We are grilling him," a police officer said.

