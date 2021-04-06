Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone
Kolkata: A man, identified as the son of a central government employee, was arrested on Saturday for making inappropriate comments to a judge over a phone call.
The judge received the call through an app a few months back, they said.
Based on the judge's complaint, the arrest was made on Saturday, police said.
The accused has been identified as the son of a central government employee, they added.
"He used a mobile app to call the judge and make the inappropriate comments. We are grilling him," a police officer said.
