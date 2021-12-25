Kolkata Metro to run 10 more services from today. Check timings here

Beginning December 25 – Christmas Day – the Kolkata Metro will be running ten additional services every Saturday. With this, as many as 230 daily services—115 up and 115 down services—will be provided to commuters instead of the current 220, reports have said.

From December 27, the Kolkata Metro will be further increasing its services to 276 with 138 up and 138 down services on weekdays, according to reports, in order to cope with the expected rise in footfall over Christmas and New Year's holiday season.

The reports indicate that the very first Metro trains of the day will start at 7am from Dum Dum to Dakshineshwar, from Kabi Subhas to Dakshineshwar, Dum Dum to Kabi Subhas, and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhas.

The last train of the day will be leaving from Dakshineshwar towards Kabi Subhas at 9:18pm, while the last metro rails from Dum Dum to Kabi Subhas and from Dakshineshwar to Kabi Subhas will both leave at 9:30pm.

Additionally, the Kolkata Metro will be operating four extra ticket counters at the Park Street stop, a popular destination for Christmas celebrations in the city, which remains jam-packed from December 24 to January 1.

The Metro stations in Kolkata which experience the highest football during the holiday season are Esplanade, Maidan, Park Street, and Rabindra Sadan, among others. The administration has decided to deploy additional security personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from 11am on Christmas Day to ensure the smooth passage of commuters and control the crowd.

The Christmas and holiday season in India is one to watch, especially amid rising concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 and experts fearing that public places may turn into coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspots.

Several states have already strengthened curbs in districts reporting high case positivity rates along with measures such as bringing back the night curfew, strictly regulating large gatherings, and imposing restrictions on the number of guests who can attend marriage ceremonies and functions.

