Kolkata Police issues notice to senior ED official in alleged PIL-for-extortion scam
The Kolkata Police have sent a notice to a senior official of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Public Interest Litigation-for-extortion scam in which the cops have already arrested a Jharkhand-based lawyer.
This comes at a time when the central agency is probing the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal and has arrested the state’s former education minister Partha Chatterjee.
A senior official of the Kolkata Police said that a notice was sent to Subodh Kumar, joint director of the federal agency based in Bhubaneshwar. Kumar was posted in Ranchi between 2016 and 2022. He was transferred to Odisha a few months back.
The city police had arrested Rajiv Kumar, a Jharkhand-based lawyer, allegedly for extorting money from a city-based businessman. Nearly ₹50 lakh cash was seized from him. The accused allegedly used to extort money from people by making them respondents in PILs and threatened them by getting their houses and offices raided by central agencies.
“The accused had filed a PIL in Ranchi high court in 2021 in which a Kolkata-based businessman was made a respondent. He had demanded ₹10 crore from the businessman to strike off his name from the PIL and also threatened that he could get the businessman’s house raided by a central agency. After negotiations he reduced the amount to ₹4 crore and then finally settled at ₹1 crore. He had come to Kolkata to take ₹50 lakh,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.
The accused Rajiv Kumar is a practicing lawyer of Jharkhand High Court, with a reputation of filing PILs. He is currently counsel for two PILs filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma against chief minister Hemant Soren seeking a CBI inquiry in connection with his mining lease and alleged shell companies operated by his associates.
He is also the counsellor for petitioner Arun Kumar Dubey related to the MNREGA scam in which the ED has arrested suspended mines secretary Pooja Singhal
The city police recently raided a few places in Ranchi and claimed that the accused has multiple properties, including flats, offices and farmhouses at Ranchi, Noida and Delhi.
“The name of the ED officer surfaced during interrogation and it was found from the accused’s chat history and call log that he had spoken to the official multiple times,” said a Kolkata Police official.
A team of Kolkata Police is expected to reach Bhubaneshwar in Odisha on Tuesday to question Kumar.
Earlier too, the Kolkata Police had summoned three ED officials in connection with an audiotape leak case. The police were probing a case against a businessman, who was heard talking to an ED officer on topics like cattle smuggling and coal scam in a purported audio clip, which was leaked before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.
-
Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue
Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state. Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.
-
'Idgah Maidan' land belongs to Revenue Department: Karnataka Minister
Amid controversy over the ownership of 'Idgah Maidan' in the heart of the city, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the land belongs to the Revenue Department and it will decide on its usage. Seeking to end the controversy over Wakf Board claiming right over the 'Idgah Maidan' at Chamarajpet, the Minister said the department will decide how it should be used.
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody, sent to Arthur Road jail
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to central Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Monday after the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court remanded him in judicial custody till August 22. The enforcement directorate arrested Raut late in the night on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon.
-
"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds
Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise. A former Bengaluru police commissioner, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and Bhaskar Rao received several responses. Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.
-
Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security
Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida. Read 'Ashamed to say it's our govt': BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading toTyagis arrest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics