Kolkata police unearth firearm manufacturing unit in Jharkhand

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata police busted an improvised firearm manufacturing unit that was being operated in a concealed underground chamber in a house at Jamtara in Jharkhand on Friday, officials said.

Police have already arrested four persons and seized a huge cache of firearms and unfinished products and machinery, which were used to manufacture the firearms.

On Wednesday, the police arrested four persons, including a 40-year-old Munger-based arms dealer Md Imtiyaz. He also used to deal with counterfeit currency notes. His teenaged son Md Sahil Malik and two of their Kolkata based associates Indrajeet Sharma, 24, and Vickey Prasad, 35, were also arrested on the same day.

“On Wednesday, we seized an improvised carbine with dual magazine, 10 semi-finished pistols and counterfeit currency notes worth ₹50,000 from the four persons,” said a senior officer of the STF.

The accused were produced in the court the following day. The court sent them to police custody for 14 days. Imtiyaz upon grilling led the sleuths to a house at Mihijam in Jharkhand. The house belongs to one Shahjahan Khan.

“A thorough search led the team to a concealed cemented underground chamber measuring around 12 feet by 12 feet. Police seized several semi-finished firearms, parts of firearms and heavy machinery from the chamber,” said the IPS officer.

The list includes seven semi-finished pistols with loosely fitted muzzles, improvised firearm parts such as carbine magazines, pistol butts and muzzles, lathe machines, milling machines and grinding machines along with other items and tools that were used to manufacture the illegal firearms.