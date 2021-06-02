Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata to get its first drive-through vaccination centre at Quest Mall
kolkata news

Kolkata to get its first drive-through vaccination centre at Quest Mall

The facility will be launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Quest Mall in Park Circus for the 45-plus age group.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:59 PM IST
A vaccination centre is also operational in South City Mall on Prince Anwar Shah Road but it does not have a drive- through facility. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata will get its first drive-through vaccination centre, which will begin operations at a shopping mall in the central part of the city this week, an official said on Wednesday.

The facility will be launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Quest Mall in Park Circus for the 45-plus age group, he said.

People will be allowed to book their slots through the WhatsApp bot of the KMC from Thursday, the State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT) official said.

Maximum four persons will be allowed to be vaccinated per four-wheeler and they would not need to step out of the vehicle, he said.

Bookings can be done by sending a message to WhatsApp number 83359 99000, the official said.

The bot has been developed by the SeMT to enable the people of the city book slots in a hassle-free way.

Pre-registration on the CoWIN portal is mandatory for booking through WhatsApp, the official said.

The vehicle number is also required for booking the slots, he said.

This will be the first drive-in vaccination centre in Kolkata. The facility is already available in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

A vaccination centre is also operational in South City Mall on Prince Anwar Shah Road but it does not have a drive- through facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in bengal covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP