Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 11, 2024, is 22.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 26.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 04:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.39 °C and 26.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 234.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 12, 2024
|22.64
|Broken clouds
|December 13, 2024
|23.89
|Overcast clouds
|December 14, 2024
|23.90
|Scattered clouds
|December 15, 2024
|25.30
|Few clouds
|December 16, 2024
|24.82
|Broken clouds
|December 17, 2024
|25.29
|Scattered clouds
|December 18, 2024
|26.34
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024
