Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 14, 2024, is 19.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.97 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 04:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.91 °C and 26.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 313.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Kolkata weather update on December 14, 2024
Kolkata weather update on December 14, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 15, 202419.17Few clouds
December 16, 202422.97Sky is clear
December 17, 202423.84Broken clouds
December 18, 202426.56Broken clouds
December 19, 202427.55Overcast clouds
December 20, 202427.48Sky is clear
December 21, 202427.95Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.17 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.12 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.15 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On