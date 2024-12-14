Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 14, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.91 °C and 26.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 313.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 15, 2024 19.17 Few clouds December 16, 2024 22.97 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 23.84 Broken clouds December 18, 2024 26.56 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 27.55 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 27.48 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 27.95 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.17 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.0 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.12 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.15 °C Sky is clear

