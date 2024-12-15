Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 15, 2024, is 20.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.97 °C and 25.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 04:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 27.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 253.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 16, 2024
|20.59
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|23.93
|Few clouds
|December 18, 2024
|25.21
|Broken clouds
|December 19, 2024
|27.80
|Scattered clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.76
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|25.14
|Overcast clouds
|December 22, 2024
|21.33
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024
This is an AI-generated story
