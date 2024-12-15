Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 27.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 253.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 20.59 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 23.93 Few clouds December 18, 2024 25.21 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 27.80 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 26.76 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 25.14 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 21.33 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear

