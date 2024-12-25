Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 25, 2024, is 23.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 27.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 04:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.04 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Kolkata weather update on December 25, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202423.82Broken clouds
December 27, 202427.10Sky is clear
December 28, 202427.34Sky is clear
December 29, 202427.84Sky is clear
December 30, 202427.69Few clouds
December 31, 202427.60Sky is clear
January 1, 202526.72Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

