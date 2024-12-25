Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.04 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 23.82 Broken clouds December 27, 2024 27.10 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 27.34 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 27.84 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 27.69 Few clouds December 31, 2024 27.60 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 26.72 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.