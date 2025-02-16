Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 16, 2025, is 27.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 33.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:33 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.67 °C and 33.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 383.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 27.63 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 30.00 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 29.74 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 32.46 Light rain February 21, 2025 31.89 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 31.59 Moderate rain February 23, 2025 32.04 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



