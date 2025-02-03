Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.57 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on February 3, 2025, is 26.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 05:25 PM. Kolkata weather update on February 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.57 °C and 31.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 4, 2025 26.91 Few clouds February 5, 2025 27.69 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 29.96 Broken clouds February 7, 2025 32.21 Broken clouds February 8, 2025 31.59 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 30.80 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 30.69 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 26.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 26.94 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.01 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.84 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



