Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 15, 2025, is 21.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 28.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 286.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 21.96 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 24.78 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 25.69 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 27.71 Few clouds January 20, 2025 27.19 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 27.59 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 27.78 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



