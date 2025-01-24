Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 24, 2025, is 22.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.31 °C and 30.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 25, 2025
|22.14
|Scattered clouds
|January 26, 2025
|27.25
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|25.99
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|26.96
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|26.90
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|29.80
|Few clouds
|January 31, 2025
|30.81
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025
