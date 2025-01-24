Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.97 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 24, 2025, is 22.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.97 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:18 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.31 °C and 30.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 22.14 Scattered clouds January 26, 2025 27.25 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 25.99 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 26.96 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 26.90 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 29.80 Few clouds January 31, 2025 30.81 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear



