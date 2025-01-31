Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.05 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 31, 2025, is 26.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.05 °C and 31.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:23 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 31, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 32.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 26.37 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 27.29 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 28.43 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 31.04 Scattered clouds February 5, 2025 29.11 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 32.34 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 32.87 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



