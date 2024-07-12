Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 36.13 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 35.46 °C Broken clouds July 15, 2024 34.69 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 36.91 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 36.6 °C Overcast clouds July 18, 2024 36.56 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 35.11 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 12, 2024, is 29.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 04:59 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.8 °C and 37.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.