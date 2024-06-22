Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 35.11 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 34.9 °C Overcast clouds June 25, 2024 36.31 °C Broken clouds June 26, 2024 37.14 °C Scattered clouds June 27, 2024 35.17 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 35.29 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 35.11 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 33.02 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 38.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 22, 2024, is 31.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.48 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 35.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 167.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

