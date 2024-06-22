Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 22, 2024, is 31.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 35.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.48 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 35.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 167.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 25, 2024
|36.31 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|37.14 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 27, 2024
|35.17 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
