Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.32 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 23, 2024, is 34.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.32 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.07 °C and 37.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.32 °C and 37.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 158.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 24, 2024 35.46 °C Overcast clouds
June 25, 2024 36.05 °C Overcast clouds
June 26, 2024 37.02 °C Light rain
June 27, 2024 36.66 °C Light rain
June 28, 2024 36.62 °C Light rain
June 29, 2024 33.24 °C Heavy intensity rain
June 30, 2024 27.49 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 34.43 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.07 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

