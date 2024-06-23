Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.32 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 35.46 °C Overcast clouds June 25, 2024 36.05 °C Overcast clouds June 26, 2024 37.02 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 36.66 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 36.62 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 33.24 °C Heavy intensity rain June 30, 2024 27.49 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.43 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 23, 2024, is 34.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.32 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.07 °C and 37.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 29.32 °C and 37.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 158.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024

