Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.32 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 23, 2024, is 34.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.32 °C and 37.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.07 °C and 37.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.32 °C and 37.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 158.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|35.46 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 25, 2024
|36.05 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 26, 2024
|37.02 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|36.66 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|36.62 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 30, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.07 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.06 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
