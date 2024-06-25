Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.92 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 25, 2024, is 34.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.92 °C and 36.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.22 °C and 37.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.92 °C and 36.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 70.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.22 °C and 37.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.92 °C and 36.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 70.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 26, 2024
|35.62 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|35.25 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|35.09 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|37.01 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|26.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.83 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.49 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|31.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|40.1 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy