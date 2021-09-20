Kolkata woman allegedly raped in Patna, says she is getting threats

A woman from south Kolkata has filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped by two men at a luxury hotel in Patna on the night of July 2, officials said.

The woman, who is married, has said in her complaint that she went to Patna to work for an event management company that was hired by a client to organize a wedding.

“Two men, who had hired the company, committed the crime inside the room of the hotel where I was staying. They came on the pretext of making payment although I had insisted online bank transfer. They consumed some kind of narcotic substance. They threatened me when I tried to call my husband. I returned to Kolkata by train on July 3 and lodged a police complaint the next day,” the woman told the media on Sunday.

A case has been registered by the Patna police on the basis of the complaint, an officer from Jadavpur police station said on condition of anonymity. The alleged victim underwent a medical test at a government hospital in Kolkata. The woman said her statement has been recorded by the Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna.

“I approached the media because I am constantly getting threats over the phone. I have also been offered as much as ₹2 crore for withdrawing the complaint. I have refused. I want the culprits to be arrested,” said the alleged victim.