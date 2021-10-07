Mamata Banerjee, 2 other TMC MLAs take oath of office in presence of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took her oath of office in the presence of Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the state assembly on Thursday. Along with Banerjee, Amirul Islam and Jakir Hossain also took their oaths as newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA). All three belong to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee won the bypolls to Bhabanipur assembly constituency by defeating her opponent, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal, by a massive margin of 58,835 votes. The two other TMC MLAs, Islam and Hossain, won the Samserganj and Jangipur bypolls, respectively, with a huge margin.

The oath of office to all three MLAs was administered by Dhankhar, breaking from convention where the speaker of the assembly administers oaths to legislators while the governor administers the oath of office to the chief minister. On October 4, Dhankhar had withdrawn speaker Biman Banerjee’s power to administer the oath of office to the members of the state legislature, claiming Section 188 of the Constitution empowers the governor to do so.

The oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to be held at 11:45am on Thursday but the governor tweeted a correction on Wednesday, stating that it would be held at 2pm instead. Banerjee needed to take oath by November 4 to continue in office as the chief minister.

Dhankhar had also administered the oath of office to Banerjee on May 5 at Raj Bhavan, after her party won the state Legislative Assembly elections. Banerjee had lost to her former protege and current BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari by a thin margin of 1,956 votes. Following which she decided to contest the bypolls from Bhabanipur, her home turf, after party MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the seat, allowing Banerjee to continue in office as the chief minister.