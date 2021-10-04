Mamata to take oath of office at Bengal assembly on October 7: Trinamool

A day after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's landslide win at Bhabanipur bypolls, West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the incumbent chief minister would take the oath of office in the legislative assembly on October 7.

Chatterjee said the Trinamool Congress has “requested” West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister.

Mamata Banerjee won the bypolls to Bhabanipur assembly constituency by a massive margin of 58,835 votes against her closest contender, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal.

The announcement by Chatterjee comes hours after Dhankhar withdrew Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee’s power to administer the oath of office to the members of the state legislature.

Officials familiar with the development said this was the first time a Bengal governor has taken such a step, which, they fear, is likely to escalate tensions between the governor and the speaker.

An official from the state assembly told Hindustan Times that a note from Raj Bhawan reached the office of the speaker a few days before the assembly bypolls, which cited Section 188 of the Constitution, which empowers the governor to administer the oath.

Responding to Chatterjee's statement to the media on Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony, Dhankhar said he would take a call on the matter.

Raj Bhawan response on the administration of Oath/Affirmation to the Members elected to the WBLA in bye-election from 159-Bhabanipur A/C, and the adjourned poll in 56-Samserganj and 58-Jangipur A/Cs held on 30 September, 2021. Once Gazetted Governor would take call. pic.twitter.com/db2tS4pdbY — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 4, 2021

Article 188 deals with oath or affirmation of lawmakers. “Every member of the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council of a State shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe before the Governor, or some person appointed in that behalf by him, an oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule.”

Trinamool Congress leaders said Mamata Banerjee wants the swearing-in formalities to be completed before the Durga Puja festival, which is a week away.

Mamata Banerjee, who won the Bhabanipur seat by a record margin on Sunday, needs to be sworn in as a member of the assembly by November 4 to retain the chair of the chief minister.