Mamata Banerjee announces new incentives for Bengal civil services
KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is in the process of creating more districts in the state out of the existing 22 to accommodate more officers of the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) cadre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.
“We can have as many as 45 or 46 districts someday. We will need more district magistrates (DM), sub-divisional officers (SDO) and block development officers (BDO),” she said while addressing the annual general meeting of the WBCS Executive Officers’ Association at the Town Hall in Kolkata.
“New officers and those who are in service will be needed in the new districts. A committee has been formed for this purpose. We will also increase the size of the WBCS cadre by 200,” she said.
WBCS officers serving as DMs, SDOs and BDOs will draw the same special allowance given to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers serving in these posts, Banerjee announced amid loud applause from the audience.
The chief minister said she was keen to see promising WBCS officers in posts that are traditionally reserved for the IAS cadre.
“Bureaucrats are the face of our government. WBCS officers belong to this soil,” said Banerjee and lamented the death of four WBCS officers during the Covid pandemic.
“I am looking for promising people. More WBCS officers can become district magistrates from now on. They can become departmental secretaries as well. There is a shortage of IAS officers in our state. We have talked to the Centre about this,” Banerjee said.
Banerjee announced that senior WBCS officers who have reached the maximum pay scale but have some years left in service will get a monthly allowance of ₹10,000 till they retire.
“To avoid stagnation in salary at the top level, we will also add four additional pay scales,” she said.
“I hope the finance secretary will not be angry with me,” the chief minster quipped while claiming that the state is facing financial constraints because the Centre has not cleared funds under several heads such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted sharply, saying that instead of paying state government employees the salary recommended by the Centre’s Seventh Pay Commission, Banerjee is busy forming a bureaucratic system to serve her political goals.
Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “Banerjee’s dependence on bureaucracy will ruin the internal chemistry of the administrative system. The chief minister should first implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, fill up thousands of vacancies in schools, colleges and universities and stop accommodating retired bureaucrats in plum posts with tax payer’s money.”
State government employees and teachers’ associations are demanding implementation of the pay commission’s recommendations from 2019.
-
Recruitment of 918 asst profs in U.P. govt-aided degree colleges soon
Recruitment could start soon to fill 918 posts of assistant professors of 34 subjects lying vacant in 321 government-aided degree colleges in the state. The number of posts was finalised in a meeting of the U.P. Directorate of Higher Education officials held on Tuesday, said a senior state education department official in the know about it. After this, the new advertisement is expected to be issued for the recruitment of 918 new assistant professors.
-
130 MoUs signed during my tenure: SPPU V-C
Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University has signed around 130 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international institutes during hThakur'sstint, said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar. The five-year term of Karmalkar ends on May 17. The vice-chancellor was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the book “Fundamentals of Digital Journalism”. Ujjwala Barve, head, communication and journalism department, SPPU, presented a plaque to Karmalkar.
-
NIA arrests local TMC leader’s son Namit Singh in bomb recovery case: Police
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested the son of a Trinamool Congress leader at Jagaddal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with the recovery of 45 crude bombs outside the residence of the local Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh in March this year, district police officers said. The bombs were recovered from a spot near Arun Singh's residence on March 12.
-
Shortage of water: the same old story of 27 villages in Kalyan, Dombivli
Forty-year-old a resident of Kamani in Bhopar village, Sunita Yadav, walks for more than half-a-kilometre to a well daily to fill water for her daily chores. She has four children and has to take all of them along with the utensils to fill water. There is a quarry in between the well and her house, where people wash clothes or bathe, but she avoids the quarry as her children are with her.
-
Residents claim that water tankers provided in Shahpur not enough
Thirty four-year-old a resident of Paradi Wadi in Shahpur Taluka, Parvati Warap, has to forgo half a day's wages as she has to invest that time in collecting water from far off sources for seven members of her family. The plight of most people in the tribal hamlets of Shahpur is the same. Shahpur has a population of 3.14 lakh with 228 villages and 110 gram panchayats.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics