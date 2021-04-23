Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mamata Banerjee skips Centre's Covid-19 meeting with CMs
Mamata Banerjee skips Centre's Covid-19 meeting with CMs

Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings as she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 05:00 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped Friday's meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid-19 situation, sources said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting, which was held via video conference, they said.

Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings as she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member apex task force under Bandyopadhyay to supervise activities of coordinators and observers overseeing the Covid-19 situation in the state, an official said.

Till Thursday, the state's coronavirus tally stood at 7,00,904 and the death toll at 10,766.

