Mamata Banerjee urges President Murmu to protect constitutional rights of people

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged President Droupadi Murmu to protect the constitutional rights of poor citizens and save the country from any kind of disaster. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called President Droupadi Murmu a “Golden lady” and said the country has a proud heritage of people from various communities, castes and creeds living in harmony for ages. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)

“The country’s constitutional head is here. My humble submission to you is to protect the constitutional rights of the poor people and save the country from any disaster. We love to see our unity in diversity,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

She was addressing a state-organised programme organised to felicitate President Murmu who is on a two-day visit to the state. This is the President’s first visit to West Bengal.

“Bengali is a sweet language. I feel closer at home and my village when the sweetness reaches my ears. Its sweetness attracts me and gives me pleasure,” President Murmu said at the event in the presence of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

“Even after reaching the pinnacle of success, the people of Bengal maintain their connection with their soil and keep on increasing India’s glory,” said President Murmu, while appreciating this trait of the people of Bengal.

State minister Birbaha Hansda, also a tribal leader, along with tribal women present an adivasi dance performance. The chief minister was also seen participating in the dance performance, while wearing a tribal attire.

“I like it very much when the chief minister played the drum and participated in the dance performance. This is a symbol of equality,” President Murmu said.

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that all the political parties were invited to the event, leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari told reporters in Delhi that BJP legislators were not invited to the event.

According to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will also visit Santiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to attend the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati University. President Murmu is also likely to visit Belur Math, headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda, a chief disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.