Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi to slash taxes on fuel

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slash taxes on fuel even while the Bharatiya Janata Party hit the streets in Kolkata violating ongoing Covid-19 restrictions to protest against her government’s alleged mismanagement of vaccines.

“It is my earnest request that the taxes charged by the central government on petrol and diesel be substantially reduced to give much-needed relief to common people and also to check the overall inflationary trend in the country today,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

In the letter to Modi, Banerjee wrote that the fuel prices have been hiked ever since assembly election results in five states were declared on May 2. In June it was hiked six times.

“I express my deep concern and anguish to you for pursuing policies which have resulted in this significant hardship for the common people in the nation,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, at least four BJP workers, including two women, were injured and around 54 persons, including senior state leaders, were arrested after a scuffle broke out between the BJP and the police in central Kolkata on Monday.

The BJP had organised a rally, violating the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, to protest the alleged mismanagement of vaccines, particularly after a fake vaccination racket was busted by the Kolkata Police in June.

“It was a peaceful token protest against the mismanagement of vaccines by the TMC government. But the police started a scuffle and even resorted to lathi charge. Many of our leaders and workers were arrested and four have been injured,” said Dilip Ghosh. BJP’s West Bengal unit chief, warning of more state-wide protests in future.

A senior police officer said that the BJP didn’t have any permission to bring out a rally. There is a ban on political gatherings along with social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings till July 15 as Covid-19 restrictions are going on in West Bengal.

The BJP, however, hit back saying that hundreds of TMC workers gathered outside Nizam Palace on May 17 when the daily count of Covid-19 cases was at its peak.

“WB Govt imposed “lockdown like” restrictions and banned any political activity from May 16. Covid cases around 20000/day in WB at that time. Scenes outside Nizam Palace on May 17. Efficient imposition of Epidemic Act @KolkataPolice? Stop this incongruity. Rules for BJP only?” leader of opposition and BJP MLA from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, tweeted.

The BJP has been sharpening its attack against the ruling TMC over alleged mismanagement of vaccination ever since a fake vaccination racket was busted by the Kolkata Police in June. More than 800 people, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, received fake jabs.

“Covid-19 was declared a national disaster by the Centre. The assembly elections were held in eight phases which led to a massive increase in Covid-19 cases. We have managed to bring it down by imposing restrictions. Now, the BJP wants to increase it again to malign the state. Law will take its own course,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

The Centre had asked the West Bengal government to file a report last week. The Calcutta high court also directed the state to file an affidavit in the matter.