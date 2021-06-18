Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / It’s ‘Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari’ in Calcutta high court today
kolkata news

It’s ‘Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari’ in Calcutta high court today

Even though the Trinamool Congress returned to power for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:54 AM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta high court challenging her defeat in the Nandigram seat to her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

Justice Kausik Chanda is scheduled to hear the high-profile case virtually at 11am on Friday.

Even though the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power for the third consecutive term, Banerjee lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. This was Banerjee’s first electoral loss in 32 years.

According to TMC leaders Banerjee’s petition alleged that the votes were not counted properly. Adhikari, who switched to the BJP in December 2020, won the seat and went on to become the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal assembly.

Also Read | ‘Wrote thrice to PM seeking Governor’s withdrawal’: Mamata on Jagdeep Dhankhar

The TMC chief had, on May 3, a day after the election results were announced, said that she would move court.

“We will definitely move court. Our party workers are also staging a protest. We want a written statement from the Election Commission of India [EC] that the EVM machine, VVPAT and postal ballots will be kept separately so that they are not tampered with. And if found tampered with, they will have to undergo forensic tests,” Banerjee had said.

She had also appealed to all political parties to jointly move the Supreme Court against the EC and urge the apex court to impose some restrictions on the poll panel.

“How do you lose an election twice? First, at the hustings and then, like a sore loser, challenging people’s verdict in the court. It would be fascinating to see Mamata Banerjee suffer the humiliation of Nandigram defeat twice over,” tweeted Amit Malviya, national head of the BJP’s IT cell, on Thursday.

Before and during the assembly elections, the TMC was at loggerheads with EC, with the ruling party repeatedly accusing the poll panel of working at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Both the BJP and the commission had, however, refuted such charges.

Controversy about the Nandigram election had broken out the day it went to polls, April 1. On the day of voting, Banerjee, who was wheelchair-bound at the time because of an ankle injury, levelled charges of booth-rigging and refused to leave a polling station for two hours.

When the election results were declared on May 2, the Trinamool Congress sought a recount when the results were announced but the EC didn’t allow it.

Days later, Banerjee claimed that the returning officer who turned down the request for a recount was threatened, a charge the BJP promptly dismissed, insisting that the chief minister wasn’t able to “accept the reality”.

The defeat in Nandigram was a blow to Banerjee, who led her party to a landslide victory in West Bengal assembly elections with 213 of the 292 seats — her party’s third straight win.

Banerjee, who represented Bhabanipur in the 2016 assembly, announced her decision to contest from Nandigram a month before the eight-phase elections began.

The high-profile seat, where a land agitation in 2007 propelled TMC to power in the state, elected Adhikari in 2016 when he was with the TMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP