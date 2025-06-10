Mamata targets BJP after passing resolution on Pahalgam in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleging that the Pahalgam terror attack has proved that the Centre has failed to provide security to Indian citizens. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

“Why was no army or police personnel present at the spot where the terror attack took place? The BJP (government) should resign because it has failed to provide security to the people of this country,” Banerjee told the state legislative assembly.

She made the remarks during discussions on a resolution moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government condemning the April 22 terror attack and hailing the subsequent action by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan.

In the resolution, which was adopted unanimously, the name of the Indian action, Operation Sindoor, was, however, not mentioned.

Stating that Bengal was the first state to adopt such a resolution, Banerjee said: “More states should do this.”

“The terror attack has exposed the Centre’s failure to protect our citizens. While our jawans showed unmatched bravery, what was the Centre doing about recurring security breaches?” she said.

The chief minister’s remarks prompted opposition BJP MLAs to protest. Speaker Biman Banerjee intervened several times to stop the BJP MLAs from shouting slogans. BJP has 75 MLAs in the 294-member House.,

Alleging that the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, could take place because of “total failure and callousness” of the Centre, the Trinamool Congress chairperson targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

“PM Modi is only busy advertising himself,” Banerjee quipped.

“We don’t support terrorism. Terrorists have no religion, caste, or creed. The men behind the Pahalgam attack should be caught and punished,” she said.

Although she hailed the Indian armed forces, Banerjee raised questions on the counter measures saying India “had an opportunity to take control of PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).”

“There was a need to teach them (Pakistan) a lesson. We salute the bravery of our armed forces. But BJP is politicising their bravery for electoral gains,” she said.

Led by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, the BJP MLAs continuously shouted slogans at her.

“It is a shame that Mamata Banerjee is politicising a national tragedy from the legislative assembly,” Adhikari said.

With BJP not opposing the spirit of the resolution, it was passed unanimously.