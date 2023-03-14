Man dies by suicide after brother-in-law's bizarre condition for his sister

In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old man died by suicide at his home in West Bengal's Nadia district to save his sister's marital life. The incident took place on Monday at Naghata and the man's body was found hanging in his room, police said.

The brother-in-law had allegedly told the man that his sister could return only after his death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suicide note found on the body blamed the brother-in-law, a resident of Hanskhali who often beat up the man's sister demanding money and gifts which the poor family could ill afford, the police said. Family members said the sister had earlier even attempted suicide but was luckily saved.

The man's father is a daily labourer and he himself took up a small job to meet the brother-in-law's frequent demands, they said. The matter came to a head a week ago when the man's sister was physically assaulted and driven out of her home by her husband and returned to her parents. On Sunday the two families quarreled with each other at Bhajanghat rural fair.

The brother-in-law had allegedly told the man that his sister could return only after his death. The man's body was found hanging in his room the next morning and the suicide note mentioned the incident, besides blaming the brother-in-law. A case was lodged by the police after the man's father filed a complaint with Krishnaganj police. A probe has been initiated in the case, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}