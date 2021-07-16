Man impersonating as ED officer arrested for trying to dupe TMC MP in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police have arrested a man for masquerading as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer and allegedly trying to dupe ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Santanu Sen.

“The accused Chandan Roy, 38, was impersonating an ED officer... He called Sen and told him that there were many cases pending against him. Mitra also offered to help Sen in lieu of money,” said a police officer.

Roy was arrested late on Thursday from a bus terminus in Kolkata on Sen’s complaint. The mobile phone, which the accused used to call Sen, was also seized.

“Interrogation revealed that Roy tried to blackmail several other persons in the same way. Further investigation is going on,” said the officer.

Also Read | Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata prepare guidelines for festivities amid pandemic

Some TMC leaders, including ministers and legislators, are accused in the multi-crore Sarada chit fund scam and Narada sting operation cases for allegedly taking bribes. The cases are being probed by central agencies.

In June, the Kolkata Police busted a fake vaccination racket allegedly run by 28-year-old man, who was masquerading as a bureaucrat. Over 800 people, including TMC Member of Parliament Mimi Chakraborty, were misled into taking fake vaccines.

A man from Howrah in West Bengal was arrested in Delhi last week for defrauding people by impersonating as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation.