Man shot dead during Holi celebrations in Kolkata

A man was shot dead by his neighbour in south Kolkata during Holi celebrations on Friday afternoon following a heated altercation, police said.

The deceased -- Dilip Chauhan -- aged around 40-45 years, was a peanut seller. The accused, Sujit Malik, aged around 50 years, used to work in a fish market. Malik is absconding.

“A man has been shot dead. Investigation is going on,” said Awadesh Pathak, deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police (south suburban division).

Locals said that the two were neighbours. Even though Chauhan originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh he was staying in Regent Park in a rented house and used to sell peanuts.

“Around 3:00 pm we heard the sound of gunfire and rushed out. We found that Chauhan had been shot. He was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Shyamal Adhikary, a local resident.

Neighbours said that Malik had come to Chauhan’s house and the two were drinking liquor on Holi. Malik went out and returned after around half an hour with a firearm. He then shot Chauhan.

“The two were having food and drinks as it was Holi. They had even played with colours earlier during the day. There must have been some altercation following which Chauhan was shot dead,” said Tapas Das, a local shop keeper.