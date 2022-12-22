Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Man with suspected ISI links arrested by STF in north Bengal: Police

Man with suspected ISI links arrested by STF in north Bengal: Police

Published on Dec 22, 2022 09:02 AM IST

The man from Bihar is suspected to have worked with ISI for the past few years and was living in a rented house in Siliguri’s Bharat Nagar area with his wife

A court in Jalpaiguri sent the man to police custody for 14 days on Wednesday afternoon. (File image | Representative)
ByPramod Giri

The special task force (STF) of the West Bengal police arrested a Bihar resident from Siliguri in north Bengal on Wednesday for suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police officials said.

The man is suspected to have worked with ISI for the past few years. He was living in a rented house in Siliguri’s Bharat Nagar area with his wife, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The man from Bihar’s Champaran district used to run an e-rickshaw, the officer added.

A court in Jalpaiguri sent the man to police custody for 14 days on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the official secrets act, 1923, and section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The STF will interrogate him and take the investigation ahead,” said Sudip Bhattacharjee, an STF officer, refusing to divulge details of the man’s suspected activities.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

