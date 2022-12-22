Man with suspected ISI links arrested by STF in north Bengal: Police

The special task force (STF) of the West Bengal police arrested a Bihar resident from Siliguri in north Bengal on Wednesday for suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police officials said.

The man is suspected to have worked with ISI for the past few years. He was living in a rented house in Siliguri’s Bharat Nagar area with his wife, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The man from Bihar’s Champaran district used to run an e-rickshaw, the officer added.

A court in Jalpaiguri sent the man to police custody for 14 days on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the official secrets act, 1923, and section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The STF will interrogate him and take the investigation ahead,” said Sudip Bhattacharjee, an STF officer, refusing to divulge details of the man’s suspected activities.

