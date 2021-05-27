Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mini tornado hits villages of West Bengal before cyclone
kolkata news

Mini tornado hits villages of West Bengal before cyclone

The incident took the residents of Bandel and Chinsurah in the Hooghly district and Halisaha in the North 24 Parganas district by surprise, however, the meteorological experts said tornadoes can develop before an approaching cyclone or a major thunderstorm.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 04:01 AM IST
A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal.(INSTAGRAM @RUPAMSARKAR11)

Before cyclone Yaas could hit the Odisha – West Bengal coast on Wednesday morning, videos of a tornado swirling over villages and the river Ganga in south Bengal were widely shared on social media.

The incident took the residents of Bandel and Chinsurah in the Hooghly district and Halisaha in the North 24 Parganas district by surprise, however, the meteorological experts said tornadoes can develop before an approaching cyclone or a major thunderstorm.

“When a cyclone approaches, such vortex develops because of the difference in wind speed in the upper air and the ground level, known as vertical wind-shear. This is, however, not a full tornado, It is a mini tornado,” said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director general of India Meteorological Department’s regional office in Kolkata.

“A tornado is basically a column of air rotating violently that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. It tears and lifts everything in its path,” said a meteorological department official.

The cyclone Yaas landfall began near Dhamra port in Odisha on Wednesday morning, even as strong winds and heavy tides saw seawater enter in many coastal towns and villages in Odisha and West Bengal ahead of the landfall.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” packed sustained winds of 130-140 kilometers (up to 87 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 155 kph (97 mph) when it made landfall, the IMD said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at least two persons were electrocuted when the mini tornado hit parts of the two districts, and around 40 houses were damaged.

Such mini tornadoes have been seen earlier in the district of Murshidabad in west Bengal and also in Odisha experts said. Even though it is rare, but thunderstorm activity occurs when a cyclone approaches, they added.

“They [tornadoes] can happen when a cyclone or a thunderstorm approaches. Just like a pilot car moves ahead of a VIP convoy, these mini tornadoes act like a pilot of the cyclone, occurring before a cyclone comes,” said KJ Ramesh, former head of the IMD. In the early 70’s, Delhi witnessed a mini tornado ahead of a thunderstorm in which an entire bus was lifted in the air by the vortex, Ramesh said.

If the tornado passes over a water body or a river, it starts lifting the water. There were examples from Odisha where a mini tornado had emptied an entire pond by lifting the water.

“Just like a cyclone and a thunderstorm, a tornado too needs heat and moisture to develop,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist of IMD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone yaas cyclone tauktae cyclone in india
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP