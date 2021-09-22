Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / More rainfall in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja? Here's what IMD says
kolkata news

More rainfall in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja? Here's what IMD says

The MeT department predicted more rainfall till Wednesday morning, which may well extend into later in the day throughout south Bengal, including in Kolkata, where several low-lying localities and streets still lay waterlogged on account of the incessant showers over the past couple of days.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Kolkata, on Tuesday, (PTI)

West Bengal has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the beginning of the week; however, the MeT department in its latest forecasts indicated that a respite from the downpour may not be on its way anytime soon despite the state preparing to hold the much-awaited Durga Puja festival in the upcoming month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall till Wednesday morning, which may well extend into later in the day throughout south Bengal, including in Kolkata, where several low-lying localities and metropolitan streets still lay waterlogged on account of the incessant showers over the past couple of days.

Also Read | Trains delayed, roads submerged as heavy rain pounds Kolkata; commuters stuck

Thunderstorms with lightning, along with heavy rain, may lash all districts of south Bengal today, with coastal South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and its neighbouring Paschim Medinipur likely to receive heavier downpour. According to the weatherman, there is also a possibility of a cyclonic formation intensifying over the area on Saturday, which may bring torrential rainfall on the weekend. Coastal areas of the state, including the districts of South 24 Parganas and Midnapore, may experience an increase in the downpour on Sunday.

The storm circulation, with its associated low-pressure area, still persists, the IMD said; the formation had originally accumulated over the southern parts of Gangetic Bengal and adjoining Odisha, and extended up to 5.8km above mean sea level. However, there is also the possibility of the cyclonic formation changing its direction from Odisha, which might spare Bengal any further rainfall, according to reports citing the weather forecasters at the Alipore MeT department.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Rain, floods killed 6,800 people in India in last 3 yrs; Bengal tops list

Notably, Kolkata had logged 142mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours till 8.30am on Monday, the highest in a single day in September since 2007, according to the MeT department. Waterlogging caused by torrential rain for several hours since early Monday in the metropolis and surrounding localities, including Salt Lake and New Town, threw life out of gear, as people remained stuck at home and those outside experienced a hard time reaching their destinations. Similar scenes were witnessed in Sonarpur, Baruipur, Midnapore, and Haldia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengal rains kolkata rain heavy rainfall durga puja durga puja celebration durga puja season
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mamata’s mosque visit insult to Islam, says Bengal BJP’s new boss; cleric rebuts

CBI registers another FIR in death of BJP supporter during WB post-poll violence

Sukanta Majumdar, new Bengal BJP chief, promises to live up to expectations

Heavy rains continue in south Bengal; trains cancelled, flights delayed
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP