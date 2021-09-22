More rainfall in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja? Here's what IMD says

West Bengal has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the beginning of the week; however, the MeT department in its latest forecasts indicated that a respite from the downpour may not be on its way anytime soon despite the state preparing to hold the much-awaited Durga Puja festival in the upcoming month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall till Wednesday morning, which may well extend into later in the day throughout south Bengal, including in Kolkata, where several low-lying localities and metropolitan streets still lay waterlogged on account of the incessant showers over the past couple of days.

Also Read | Trains delayed, roads submerged as heavy rain pounds Kolkata; commuters stuck

Thunderstorms with lightning, along with heavy rain, may lash all districts of south Bengal today, with coastal South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and its neighbouring Paschim Medinipur likely to receive heavier downpour. According to the weatherman, there is also a possibility of a cyclonic formation intensifying over the area on Saturday, which may bring torrential rainfall on the weekend. Coastal areas of the state, including the districts of South 24 Parganas and Midnapore, may experience an increase in the downpour on Sunday.

The storm circulation, with its associated low-pressure area, still persists, the IMD said; the formation had originally accumulated over the southern parts of Gangetic Bengal and adjoining Odisha, and extended up to 5.8km above mean sea level. However, there is also the possibility of the cyclonic formation changing its direction from Odisha, which might spare Bengal any further rainfall, according to reports citing the weather forecasters at the Alipore MeT department.

Also Read | Rain, floods killed 6,800 people in India in last 3 yrs; Bengal tops list

Notably, Kolkata had logged 142mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours till 8.30am on Monday, the highest in a single day in September since 2007, according to the MeT department. Waterlogging caused by torrential rain for several hours since early Monday in the metropolis and surrounding localities, including Salt Lake and New Town, threw life out of gear, as people remained stuck at home and those outside experienced a hard time reaching their destinations. Similar scenes were witnessed in Sonarpur, Baruipur, Midnapore, and Haldia.