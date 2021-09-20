Trains delayed, roads submerged as heavy rain pounds Kolkata; commuters stuck

Torrential rain threw normal life out of gear in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts in West Bengal on Monday. Since it was the first working day of the week, the impact was felt by a lot of people.

HT Bangla, Hindustan Times' sister publication, reported that the rain started after midnight, which led to accumulation of water on train tracks. The result: Train services are running late. There is waterlogging in Howrah-Tikiapara car shed, according to HT Bangla.

The trains are running very slow on tracks, and there are indications that some of the services could be cancelled, HT Bangla reported. As the car shed is almost under water, it is very difficult to take the rakes out, the publication reported quoting railway officials.

Similar scenes are being witnessed near the Sealdah station too.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpour for at least another day.

"Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said.

More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in the city from 1am to 7am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water, it said.

The other places which recorded heavy precipitation are Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) and Dum Dum (95 mm) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as per the Met department data.