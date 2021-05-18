Narada sting case: CBI arrests 4 people, including 2 Bengal ministers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three Trinamool Congress legislators, including two cabinet ministers, and the former mayor of Kolkata in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case.

Late on Monday night, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail of all four leaders. Earlier in the day, a special CBI court had granted interim bail to the four leaders. The CBI, however, refused to release them till late in the night, while the agency moved the Calcutta High Court against the order of the special court.

The matter was virtually heard by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Arijit Banerjee for nearly an hour after which the bail was stayed.

“We were not made a party to the hearing. We have not received the court order. We were kept in the dark. We will plan our next over after going through the order,” said Anindya Raut, advocate.

The next hearing would be held on Wednesday. Till then the four leaders would be lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home.

“We just came to know that the bail order has been reversed and stayed by the Calcutta High Court till Wednesday,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, vice president of BJP’ unit in West Bengal.

Following their arrest chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the CBI’s office at Nizam Palace in south Kolkata. She left after nearly six hours.

A huge contingent of the Kolkata Police and Rapid Action Force was deployed outside the CBI office at Nizam Palace and Presidency correctional home. TMC workers assembled in thousands at both locations.

“Mamata told CBI officials that she should also be arrested,” a TMC leader, aware of the development, told the media.

The case pertains to a controversy that erupted ahead of the 2016 assembly elections after Narada News portal uploaded a series of videos purportedly showing a number of high-profile TMC leaders receiving money in exchange for favours to a fictitious company.

“The CBI has today arrested four then (former) ministers, government of West Bengal in a case related to the Narada sting operation... it was alleged that then public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the sting operator,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said in Delhi.

All four leaders were booked under sections 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 13(1)(a) 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The TMC alleged that the CBI was acting on BJP’s orders as the party was behaving in a vindictive manner after losing the assembly elections. While the TMC won 213 seats, the BJP could only manage 77 seats.

“We condemn this. The BJP is not being able to accept the humiliating defeat and hence trying to take revenge. Why isn’t Mukul Roy, vice president of BJP being arrested? He was also seen in the Narada sting operation,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

Hundreds of TMC workers hit the streets and protested against the arrest of their leaders. Tension mounted when some protestors hurled bricks, shoes and bottles at the central forces, guarding the CBI office. TMC supporters blocked roads with burning tyres, burnt effigies of the Prime Minister.

“Law is taking its own course. BJP has nothing to do with this,” said Samik Bhattacharjee, BJP spokesperson.

The Speaker of the West Bengal legislative assembly said that the arrests were illegal and undemocratic as his permission was not taken.

“The speaker’s prior permission is necessary to arrest a legislator and before submitting charge sheet. The CBI, however, didn’t take any permission. It is illegal and unconstitutional,” said West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee.

On May 9, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had “accorded sanction for prosecution” of Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee.

CPIM Rajya Sabha MP, former mayor and senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya however said, “The arrests were not illegal. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While taking cognizance, the court would see whether the crime has anything to do with the work of the assembly or the speaker. If it has nothing to do, then no permission is required.”

“It was a long wait. Finally, I got the result. This is a fight against corruption. My question is what happened to Suvendu Adhikari? He also received the money from me. It was recorded and handed over to CBI. Justice has to go everywhere in the same manner,” said Mathew Samuel, chief executive of Narada News, who conducted the sting operation purportedly showing senior Trinamool Congress leaders accepting bribes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three Trinamool Congress legislators, including two cabinet ministers, and the former mayor of Kolkata in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case. Late on Monday night, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail of all four leaders. Earlier in the day, a special CBI court had granted interim bail to the four leaders. The CBI, however, refused to release them till late in the night, while the agency moved the Calcutta High Court against the order of the special court. The matter was virtually heard by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Arijit Banerjee for nearly an hour after which the bail was stayed. “We were not made a party to the hearing. We have not received the court order. We were kept in the dark. We will plan our next over after going through the order,” said Anindya Raut, advocate. The next hearing would be held on Wednesday. Till then the four leaders would be lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home. “We just came to know that the bail order has been reversed and stayed by the Calcutta High Court till Wednesday,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, vice president of BJP’ unit in West Bengal. Following their arrest chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the CBI’s office at Nizam Palace in south Kolkata. She left after nearly six hours. A huge contingent of the Kolkata Police and Rapid Action Force was deployed outside the CBI office at Nizam Palace and Presidency correctional home. TMC workers assembled in thousands at both locations. “Mamata told CBI officials that she should also be arrested,” a TMC leader, aware of the development, told the media. MORE FROM THIS SECTION West Bengal governor urges Mamata Banerjee to follow ‘constitutional norms’ ‘Arrest me’: Mamata Banerjee tells CBI after 4 held in Narada sting op case Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for Covid-19 Narada sting case: CBI arrests 4 people, including 2 Bengal ministers The case pertains to a controversy that erupted ahead of the 2016 assembly elections after Narada News portal uploaded a series of videos purportedly showing a number of high-profile TMC leaders receiving money in exchange for favours to a fictitious company. “The CBI has today arrested four then (former) ministers, government of West Bengal in a case related to the Narada sting operation... it was alleged that then public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the sting operator,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said in Delhi. All four leaders were booked under sections 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 13(1)(a) 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The TMC alleged that the CBI was acting on BJP’s orders as the party was behaving in a vindictive manner after losing the assembly elections. While the TMC won 213 seats, the BJP could only manage 77 seats. “We condemn this. The BJP is not being able to accept the humiliating defeat and hence trying to take revenge. Why isn’t Mukul Roy, vice president of BJP being arrested? He was also seen in the Narada sting operation,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson. Hundreds of TMC workers hit the streets and protested against the arrest of their leaders. Tension mounted when some protestors hurled bricks, shoes and bottles at the central forces, guarding the CBI office. TMC supporters blocked roads with burning tyres, burnt effigies of the Prime Minister. “Law is taking its own course. BJP has nothing to do with this,” said Samik Bhattacharjee, BJP spokesperson. The Speaker of the West Bengal legislative assembly said that the arrests were illegal and undemocratic as his permission was not taken. “The speaker’s prior permission is necessary to arrest a legislator and before submitting charge sheet. The CBI, however, didn’t take any permission. It is illegal and unconstitutional,” said West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee. On May 9, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had “accorded sanction for prosecution” of Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee. CPIM Rajya Sabha MP, former mayor and senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya however said, “The arrests were not illegal. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While taking cognizance, the court would see whether the crime has anything to do with the work of the assembly or the speaker. If it has nothing to do, then no permission is required.” “It was a long wait. Finally, I got the result. This is a fight against corruption. My question is what happened to Suvendu Adhikari? He also received the money from me. It was recorded and handed over to CBI. Justice has to go everywhere in the same manner,” said Mathew Samuel, chief executive of Narada News, who conducted the sting operation purportedly showing senior Trinamool Congress leaders accepting bribes.