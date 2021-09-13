Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / NIA takes over case of bomb attack outside house of Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh
kolkata news

NIA takes over case of bomb attack outside house of Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

Although no one was injured in the reported “attack”, the iron gate outside the MP's house, heavily guarded by CRPF personnel, on the outskirts of Kolkata showed marks.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:08 PM IST
BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was quick to say the assailants of Trinamool Congress were behind the attack(File photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the case of bomb 'attacks' outside the house Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Arjun Singh's house on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Crude bombs were reportedly hurled at Arjun Singh’s house at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district early on September 8. Police have reached the spot and are scanning for evidence.

Although no one was injured in the reported “attack”, the iron gate outside the MP's house showed marks.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was quick to say the assailants of Trinamool Congress were behind the attack while West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to allege that “wanton violence” in Bengal show “no sign of abating.” The governor said he flagged his concerns to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

ALSO READ | Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into West Bengal post-poll violence

The Trinamool Congress, however, rubbished the allegations and said the attack was a result of the Bengal BJP's internal feud.

RELATED STORIES

During the reported incident Arjun Singh was in Delhi but his family was inside the house, heavily guarded by personnel from the Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF). 

Singh had switched over from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP in 2019. He won the Lok Sabha seat from Barrackpore constituency in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police summoned the legislator in connection with an economic offence.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun singh bharatiya janata party national investigation agency
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suvendu urges Bengal speaker to disqualify BJP MLAs who switched camps

Kolkata woman, minor son murdered; cousins held

Why BJP fielded Priyanaka Tibrewal against Bengal CM for Bhabanipur bypoll

BJP fields advocate Priyanka Tibrewal to take on Mamata in Bhabanipur bye-polls
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP