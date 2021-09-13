NIA takes over case of bomb attack outside house of Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the case of bomb 'attacks' outside the house Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Arjun Singh's house on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Crude bombs were reportedly hurled at Arjun Singh’s house at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district early on September 8. Police have reached the spot and are scanning for evidence.

Although no one was injured in the reported “attack”, the iron gate outside the MP's house showed marks.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was quick to say the assailants of Trinamool Congress were behind the attack while West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to allege that “wanton violence” in Bengal show “no sign of abating.” The governor said he flagged his concerns to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress, however, rubbished the allegations and said the attack was a result of the Bengal BJP's internal feud.

During the reported incident Arjun Singh was in Delhi but his family was inside the house, heavily guarded by personnel from the Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF).

Singh had switched over from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP in 2019. He won the Lok Sabha seat from Barrackpore constituency in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police summoned the legislator in connection with an economic offence.