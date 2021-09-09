Centre asks Bengal govt to provide security to 61 BJP leaders

The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to provide security cover to 61 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including actor Mithun Chakraborty and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Arjun Singh, at whose residence three crude bombs were hurled on Wednesday.

In a communication to the West Bengal chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) on August 31, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said it examined the security arrangement of these 61 political leaders/individuals in consultation with Central agencies, after which it decided that state police must ensure their protection.

Apart from Mithun Chakraborty and Arjun Singh, the BJP leaders for whom state police cover has been sought include state vice president of BJP Mafuja Khatun, Bishnapur MP Saumitra Khan, former IPS officer Bharti Ghosh, MP Jyortirmay Mahto, Shankhudeb Panda, actor-politician Joy Mukherjee, BJP’s president of South 24 Parganas Abhijit Das, former cricketer-turned-politician Ashok Dinda and Lokenath Chatterjee.

Several among these 61 leaders already have security cover comprising personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), accorded in the wake of post-poll violence and the victory of Trinamool Congress in the state elections this year.

Arjun Singh claimed on Wednesday that three crude bombs were hurled at his residence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, in which a few people were injured.

The MHA communication doesn’t mention withdrawing the Central forces’ security cover. Officials familiar with the VIP security protocols said till there is clarity on the issue, the state police can provide additional cover along with CISF and CRPF cover to those who already have personal security officers.

West Bengal additional DGP law and order Jawed Shamim didn’t comment on the matter.

The BJP won only 77 seats in the 294-seat assembly while Mamata Banerjee came back to the power with a landslide victory.

After the election results were announced on May 2, widespread violence was reported across the state with BJP accusing Trinamool Congress (TMC) of targeting its leaders and cadres. The post-poll violence is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of Calcutta high court.

The MHA had accorded central forces’ security cover to all its 77 MLAs under Z category of the CRPF from this year. At least 61 MLAs were given X category cover of CISF from May 10 in view of the violence.

The BJP has claimed that 14 of its party workers were killed by TMC workers while hundreds had to flee as their workplaces were burnt and family members attacked.

Under the X category cover, three to five armed commandoes will protect each MLA wherever they travel in the state. Others are already enjoying the central security cover under Y category of, which comprises 10-12 men.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the police in West Bengal was acting as the grassroots workers of the TMC. “It is impossible for any political leader or activist other than that of TMC to work in Bengal right now because they are attacked in front of the police and that’s why all these leaders need protection”.