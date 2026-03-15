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    Nine held in attack on Bengal minister Shashi Panja’s home before PM Modi visit

    Kolkata police arrested nine people after TMC, BJP clashes near Shashi Panja’s home ahead of PM Modi’s rally; both parties accuse each other of violence.

    Updated on: Mar 15, 2026 9:36 PM IST
    By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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    Kolkata police arrested nine people by Sunday afternoon in connection with the alleged attack on Minister Shashi Panja’s home on Saturday, police said.

    Nine arrested after stone-pelting at Shashi Panja’s home
    Nine arrested after stone-pelting at Shashi Panja’s home

    Clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Girish Park in north Kolkata ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday.

    “A city court remanded all nine in police custody for four days,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

    The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue as BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister’s meeting ahead of the Assembly elections.

    The TMC and BJP leaderships accused each other of inciting violence and lodged police complaints. Both claimed that several of their workers had been injured.

    The Prime Minister mentioned the incident in his speech and charged the TMC with terrorising people in the run-up to the polls.

    Panja, the state’s Commerce and Industry Minister, alleged that BJP workers pelted stones at her Central Avenue residence without provocation, injuring her and several TMC workers.

    • Tanmay Chatterjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tanmay Chatterjee

      Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.Read More

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    News/Cities/Kolkata News/Nine Held In Attack On Bengal Minister Shashi Panja’s Home Before PM Modi Visit
    News/Cities/Kolkata News/Nine Held In Attack On Bengal Minister Shashi Panja’s Home Before PM Modi Visit
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