Home / Cities / Kolkata News / No readymade solution on whether to reopen schools amid Covid-19: Amartya Sen
kolkata news

No readymade solution on whether to reopen schools amid Covid-19: Amartya Sen

The Nobel laureate pointed out that children are suffering a lot as schools are closed, but concerns over their health cannot be ignored as well if campuses reopen.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said that acquiring and sharing knowledge is more important as opposed to evaluation of marks in schools.

Speaking in an online discussion organised by Pratichi in Kolkata on Sunday, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said that there is no instant answer to the debate over the opening of schools amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

He noted that children are suffering a lot as schools are closed, but concerns over their health cannot be ignored as well if campuses reopen.

"In America, there is an ongoing debate between two groups on the same issue. In India, there are different opinions. But, what may be applicable in the east of Birbhum (West Bengal) may not work in the west of Bankura (also West Bengal). There cannot be a readymade reply, an instant reply at hand, the situation is not so," Sen said.

On the evaluation model in the present scenario, the economist said acquiring and sharing knowledge is more important.

"Even if we put emphasis on the evaluation, we must remember it is the last thing. Acquiring and sharing knowledge comes first. There are reasons to believe that the issue should be seen from different sides and perspectives," he said.



"When we learn something for the first time, when we first comprehend the matter … is that linked with evaluation? We have to see. Evaluation will be certainly of use, but how much and in what way? We have to see if there is a link between evaluation and real education," Sen pointed out.

Asked about the threats to the environment, he said that either the world is aware of the problems and knows the solution but not proceeding in the right path or there needs to be threadbare discussions to find the directions to solve the crisis.

"Environment is an integral part of every work, every step taken by us," he reasoned.

Sen, who is currently a Thomas W Lamont University professor, and rofessor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University, also stressed on tapping alternative energy resources such as solar and nuclear to protect the environment.

Topics
nobel laureate amartya sen amartya sen school reopening schools reopening covid-19 coronavirus
