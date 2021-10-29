One more held for murder of Kolkata corporate executive, driver; main accused still at large

The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested an e-rickshaw driver in connection with the murders of Subir Chaki, 61, the managing director of Kilburn Engineering, and his driver Rabin Mondal, 65, at the corporate executive’s ancestral house at Kankulia Road in south Kolkata’s Gariahat area on October 17, said officers involved in the investigation.

The arrested man was identified as Sanjay Mondal. He was picked up from the Parulia area of South 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Friday. Mondal was allegedly present at the scene of the crime, an officer said on condition of anonymity. With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to four.

Two other suspects, Jahir Gazi and Bapi Mondal, were picked up from the remote Patharpratima area of South 24 Parganas on October 22 by officers of the detective department.

Vicky Haldar, the principal accused is still absconding, officers said. Vicky is the elder son of Mithu Haldar who was the first to be arrested. She was found at her home in South 24 Parganas district’s Diamond Harbour on October 20.

Investigators suspect that Vicky was assisted by at least four people. Jahir Gazi and Bapi Mondal were allegedly offered ₹50,000 by Vicky’s mother for taking part in the crime, the police found during the investigation.

Vicky continued to dodge the police till Friday evening by changing locations.

Chaki and his driver were murdered after the top executive recognized Vicky who came to rob him posing as a buyer for Chaki’s three-storey ancestral house, the investigation has revealed so far.

Vicky met Chaki for the first time around 10 months ago posing as a buyer but under a different name, police found after interrogating Vicky’s mother, father Subhas Haldar, younger brother Bilash and maternal uncle Tarun Haldar. The last three were detained for interrogation and were later allowed to go.

On the evening of the murders, Chaki recognized Vicky from their earlier meeting. The gang decamped with Chaki’s gold rings and purse, which contained some cash and credit cards.

The officers are trying to trace the knives used in the crime and find out what else was taken from the house.

Chaki was trying to sell the house for the last six years and many people came to see the property which is valued at around ₹2 crore, given its size and prime location, residents of Kankulia Road told the police.

In the past, Chaki sent his driver with the keys when prospective buyers wanted to see the house. The police suspect that Chaki might have been led to believe that he was close to sealing a deal and hence came to the house himself on October 17.

“The investigation will be complete only after Vicky’s arrest. Bapi Mondal’s wife told us that after returning home he said it was Vicky who killed Chaki,” said an officer.

Mithu Haldar, who worked as a nurse for elderly people in the Kankulia Road area, is in police custody. The police told the court that she and Vicky planned the robbery that led to the murders.

Mithu Haldar and her husband Subhas Haldar had an estranged relationship and used to live separately, the probe has revealed.

South 24 Parganas district police officers said that in 2021 Subhas Haldar filed a complaint against his wife and Vicky saying they tried to kill him. Mithu Haldar and Vicky were arrested and remanded in judicial custody before being released on bail.

Chaki, who lived in New Town on the eastern outskirts of the city with his wife, mother and mother-in-law, also owned property at a posh south Kolkata condominium.