Online cab operator associations on day-long strike in Kolkata today

A section of online cab operator associations in Kolkata began a 24-hour strike on Monday in protest against the high commission rates charged by aggregators and the hike in fuel prices.

With some metered cab operators also extending support to the strike, commuters were in for a tough time during the morning rush hours as only a few buses and mini buses were plying.

“I had booked an app cab to reach office but the surge in fare was nearly three times over the normal fare of ₹90 – ₹100. The waiting time was also around 30 minutes. Normally, it takes five minutes,” said Rita Dey, a school teacher in east Kolkata.

Striking cab operators also have a set of eight demands, including uniform fare. “We want a uniform rate, like that of other AC cabs, as fixed by the government. The high rate of commission and rise in fuel prices are draining us,” said SK Manu, secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions-affiliated app cab operators union.

App cab operators affiliated to the All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) have also joined the strike. “We have already started a sit-in demonstration outside the transport office in Kolkata. This is a 24-hour strike,” said NK Srivastava, convener of app-cab operators forum affiliated to AITUC.