...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Opposition CMs in touch, will unite all to remove ‘useless people’: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says opposition CMs are in touch, vows to unite against useless people, alleges voter roll manipulation ahead of Bengal polls

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 10:55 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
Advertisement

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that chief ministers of other non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are in touch with her and will unite to remove “useless people.”

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee claims growing opposition unity, accuses BJP of voter roll tampering before Bengal elections (ANI)

“Chief ministers of several opposition-ruled states are in touch with me. They are ready to cooperate. TMC is not looking for power. We will unite all people. We want these useless people removed,” Chief Minister Banerjee said at a campaign rally in Dinhata in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, where the first of the two-phase elections will be held on April 23.

However, Banerjee did not name any of the chief ministers.

Congress and Left leaders did not comment on her remark till the filing of the report.

Banerjee’s earlier at several rallies said that the TMC will overthrow the BJP from the Centre after the state polls.

The BJP has surpassed the TMC in all Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in the eight north Bengal districts since 2019.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

mamata banerjee bjp
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Opposition CMs in touch, will unite all to remove ‘useless people’: Mamata Banerjee
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Opposition CMs in touch, will unite all to remove ‘useless people’: Mamata Banerjee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.