Opposition CMs in touch, will unite all to remove ‘useless people’: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that chief ministers of other non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are in touch with her and will unite to remove “useless people.”

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee claims growing opposition unity, accuses BJP of voter roll tampering before Bengal elections (ANI)

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“Chief ministers of several opposition-ruled states are in touch with me. They are ready to cooperate. TMC is not looking for power. We will unite all people. We want these useless people removed,” Chief Minister Banerjee said at a campaign rally in Dinhata in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, where the first of the two-phase elections will be held on April 23.

However, Banerjee did not name any of the chief ministers.

Congress and Left leaders did not comment on her remark till the filing of the report.

Banerjee’s earlier at several rallies said that the TMC will overthrow the BJP from the Centre after the state polls.

The BJP has surpassed the TMC in all Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in the eight north Bengal districts since 2019.

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{{^usCountry}} At the Dinhata rally, Banerjee targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “After deleting the names of genuine local voters from the electoral roll during SIR (special intensive revision), the PM and home minister are bringing in outsiders by train to vote for these people. You are selling the country in the name of religion. What have you done for Cooch Behar?” Banerjee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Dinhata rally, Banerjee targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “After deleting the names of genuine local voters from the electoral roll during SIR (special intensive revision), the PM and home minister are bringing in outsiders by train to vote for these people. You are selling the country in the name of religion. What have you done for Cooch Behar?” Banerjee said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Amit Shah said (on Wednesday) that those deleted from the electoral roll will be driven out of Bengal. Is this his zamindari (estate)? Nobody will be driven out of Bengal. The delisted voters must appeal before the tribunals. Your names will be enrolled, sooner or later,” Banerjee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Amit Shah said (on Wednesday) that those deleted from the electoral roll will be driven out of Bengal. Is this his zamindari (estate)? Nobody will be driven out of Bengal. The delisted voters must appeal before the tribunals. Your names will be enrolled, sooner or later,” Banerjee said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “Targeting the Prime Minister and the Union home minister in public won’t help Banerjee recover political ground. This battle is between her and the people. Citizens will oust her government.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “Targeting the Prime Minister and the Union home minister in public won’t help Banerjee recover political ground. This battle is between her and the people. Citizens will oust her government.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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