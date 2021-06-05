Owners happy with Mamata Banerjee's decision to allow restaurants to open for 3 hours

Owners of restaurants and cafes are happy with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to allow restaurants to open for three hours and are waiting for the official notification to start business even for limited hours amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The owner of iconic Peter Cat and Mocambo in Park Street area, Nitin Kothari told PTI he is happy with the announcement and ready to open the premises of Mocambo from where both the restaurants can function.

"As the window of three hours is a bit small, we have decided to only open Mocambo where both the platter of Peter Cat and Mocambo will be served in separate enclosures of the same property," Kothari said.

This means the unique Chello Kebab delicacy of Peter Cat will be served in the premises of Mocambo famed for Mixed Meat Rissoto, Chicken Pavlograd and Lamb meat preparations.

"However we are happy with the announcement as it will mark a new beginning after closure of the restaurants for over a month since May 1," he said.

Kothari said the restaurant staff of two outlets situated on two sides of the road will be put up for work at the Mocambo outlet and all were being vaccinated.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India President Sudesh Poddar said "we are happy with the three hour window from 5 pm to 8 pm and all the fine dining restaurants and bars will open following the norms once the state issues the formal notification in this regard."

"We will be opening with 50 per cent of the seating capacity adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols once the notification comes," Poddar, also the owner of Manthan Restaurant, said.

Asked if the three hour window is not short, he said "Kolkata is the first city in the country where the state government allowing the restaurants to function in restricted capacity even for three hours. If the coronavirus cases substantially go down we hope the government will allow us to open for more hours."

The owner of Chowman, Oudh 1590 and Chapter 2 restaurant chains Debaditya Chaudhury said "it is a great news for the food and beverages industry but I personally don't think there will be much sales since the dine-in timing is only from 5-8 pm which is not the appropriate time for dinner."

"We will still keep our restaurants open and maintain all the necessary protocols starting from QR code menu to staff hygiene etc," he said, adding they were waiting for the official notification from the government to open.

With the Covid-19 situation improving in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that restaurants will be allowed to open for three hours in the evening, provided people working there are vaccinated

The eateries can be opened after the ongoing Covid- related restrictions come to an end on June 15, she said.