Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Panic at packed restaurant in south Kolkata's Mullickbazar after fire breaks out
kolkata news

Panic at packed restaurant in south Kolkata's Mullickbazar after fire breaks out

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which probably started from the kitchen of the Mughlai restaurant, a police officer said.
No casualty has been reported in the fire incident at the south Kolkata restaurant. (Representative image/HT File)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:33 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A fire broke out at a popular restaurant in the southern part of Kolkata during the busy hours on Saturday afternoon, police said.

No casualty was reported.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which probably started from the kitchen of the Mughlai restaurant at Mullickbazar area, a police officer said.

"The restaurant was almost full when the fire broke out. There was a panic-like situation then. Some of the customers were helped by employees of the restaurant to move out, while others left it on their own. The fire is under control now," he said.

Traffic movement around the eatery has been affected by the incident as firefighters are dousing the blaze.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata restaurant
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ pandal sealed, trains cancelled to control crowd

Political row erupts in Bengal over move to extend BSF jurisdiction

Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ puja pandal cancels laser show after pilots complain

Bengal doctors fear fresh Covid outbreak as millions hit streets during puja
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP