Para teachers continue hunger strike in Kolkata, demand equal pay
Protesting para teachers forum in poll-bound West Bengal has warned the State Government to continue their hunger strike if their demands of equal pay scale on a par with regular teachers are not fulfilled.
Para teachers have been sitting on a demonstration outside Bikash Bhawan in Kolkata since December 8 last year.
"We are continuing hunger strike for the past eight days. The protest has completed 58 days but we have not got any assurance from the State Government. The para teachers had also marched to the state secretariat with the demand," Amol Roy, a para teacher told to ANI.
"Since elections are right at the corner, we have been given assurances by the government. But all went in vain. Despite working the same as regular teachers, para teachers do not get the benefits and salaries they should," said another para teacher Mohammad Osman.
We are on a continuous hunger strike but the State Education Minister did not take any cognisance. We only want our pay scale demands to get accepted," added Osman.
