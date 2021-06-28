Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘Partial, biased’: Bengal bar council chief writes to CJI against HC judge
kolkata news

‘Partial, biased’: Bengal bar council chief writes to CJI against HC judge

“Justice Bindal is a partial, unfair and biased judge whose continuance at High Court interferes with fair and impartial dispensation of justice,” the June 25 letter was quoted as saying by web portal Live Law.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:29 AM IST
A view of Calcutta High Court. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)

The chairman of the Bar Council of West Bengal has urged Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to remove acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal, alleging biased and improper listing and hearing of cases, including the Narada scam.

"Justice Bindal is a partial, unfair and biased judge whose continuance at High Court interferes with fair and impartial dispensation of justice," the June 25 letter was quoted as saying by web portal Live Law.

The six-page letter, signed by chairman Ashok Kumar Deb, who is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress also pointed to the pictures of Justice Bindal visiting West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, saying: “The picture coupled with the conduct of Justice Bindal seem to suggest that he is doing the bidding of the Governor at Calcutta HC.”

The letter alluded to how chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition was mentioned before single judge Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, but “in the meantime, Justice Bindal ... assigned the same to his favourite judge, Justice Kausik Chanda”.

Rejecting the letter, lawyer and CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, “The Bar council of West Bengal has no right whatsoever to write such an obnoxious letter. If he (Deb) desires to act as an agent of a corrupt government, he may do so after quitting the office.”

(With agency inputs)

