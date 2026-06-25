...
...
Next Story

PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased in Kolkata godown collapse

According to Kolkata Police, the death toll in the incident has gone up to 8. All 8 victims were declared brought dead at the SSKM Hospital.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 02:12 PM IST
ANI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced ex-gratia of 2 lakh each for the families of the eight deceased in the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area.

NDRF and Army rescue personnel continue search and rescue survivor and victims from the collapsed warehouse at Taratala, Brace Bridge in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
NDRF and Army rescue personnel continue search and rescue survivor and victims from the collapsed warehouse at Taratala, Brace Bridge in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

According to the PMO, the 20 people injured in the mishap will receive 50,000 from the Centre.

Also Read| 5 die as under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata; design flaw, says CM

In a statement on X, the PMO said that the state government is working to provide assistance to the people affected by the shed collapse.

According to Kolkata Police, the death toll in the incident has gone up to eight. All eight victims were declared brought dead at the SSKM Hospital. A total of 20 people were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at around 12:07 pm on Wednesday. The Indian Army and the NDRF are carrying out the rescue operation at the site of the accident.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had visited the hospital on Wednesday. Adhikari told reporters that of the 20 injured, 18 were said to be out of danger.

Three individuals, including a building supervisor and two labour suppliers, have been arrested in connection with the collapse.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mishap.

According to the official release, the SIT will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee. The team includes Inspector Debasis Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of the Homicide Squad (DD); Inspector Hirak Dalapati (DD), who will serve as the new Investigating Officer (IO) of the case; Inspector Sarfaraz Ahmed of the Anti-Rowdy Squad (DD); and Sub-Inspectors Manas Bhattacharya and Kushal Mondal from the Taratala Police Station.

 
pmonarendra modikolkata police
Home/Cities/Kolkata News/PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased in Kolkata godown collapse
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON