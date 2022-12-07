PM Modi to adopt Kurhua village in Varanasi, elated locals expect ‘sea of change’

Situated 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kurhua village is eagerly anticipating a new era of development after Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted it under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

District administration officials, who are camping in the village to chalk out the blueprint of development works to be carried out, said the PM personally proposed Kurhua under the Yojana for financial year 2023-2024.

Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal said officials have been directed to upload the development plan on the District Rural Development Agency portal at the earliest.

Once this is done, the village will be linked to mainstream development plans. Some of the works include availability of fresh potable water, bitumen roads, electricity supply, school, health facilities, cleanliness, opening of banks and ATMs, etc.

“It’s a dream come true for us. The village is in a bad shape at present. Be it the availability of potable water, roads, school, health facilities or any other basic amenity, living here is no less than a struggle. We are expecting a sea of change now,” Kurhua village head Ramesh Singh said.

Before Kurhua, villages in Sewapuri Block were shortlisted under the Yojana for the financial year 2022-2023. So far, the prime minister has adopted as many as seven villages, including Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakrahiya, Domri, Paramapur, Pure Bariyar and Pure Gaon.